Fake doctor held, father absconds

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Police, on Monday, arrested a fake medical practitioner, for duping unsuspecting villagers in Kankadahad area of Dhenkanal district. While the accused, 34-year-old Rakesh Biswas was nabbed, his father, Chakra Biswas, who is also an accomplice, managed to flee.

The father-son duo, from West Bengal, had been operating as medical practitioners in the Kankadahad area for the past three to four years, despite lacking any valid medical certificates. They set up their practice in Kerojoly village under the jurisdiction of the Kankadahad police station.

After receiving complaints from various people, we started investigation and conducted a raid, said the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kankadahad, Kalpana Behera. During a raid on the clinic, Rakesh failed to produce any legitimate medical qualification certificate.

“The accused said he practices under the authority of his father, who possessed the necessary medical certification. However, the authenticity of the documents presented by the accused is under verification while his father is at large,” Behera informed. Efforts are on to locate and apprehend Chakra, police added.

