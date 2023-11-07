Headmaster thrashed for molesting girl student in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension gripped Mundhabani in Balasore’s Bhograi block on Monday after villagers thrashed the headmaster of the local school for molesting a girl student. The accused is Gobinda Jena, the headmaster of Mundhabani Nodal School. Villagers alleged that on Friday last week, the headmaster molested a Class VIII girl inside the school premises.

The student returned home but did not inform her parents about the incident. The next day, when she expressed her reluctance to go to school, the parents became suspicious. When asked repeatedly, the girl narrated her ordeal.

As the school was closed on Sunday, villagers decided to confront the accused headmaster on Monday. Accordingly, the school managing committee convened a meeting which was attended by villagers, the girl’s parents, teachers and Jena.

At the meeting, the accused reportedly admitted to his misconduct and apologised to the student’s parents. But villagers demanded strict action against him and his immediate dismissal from service. After the meeting got over, Jena came outside the school and while interacting with local mediapersons, denied the charge against him. This angered the villagers who caught hold of the headmaster and thrashed him.

Though no police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, block education officer (BEO) Kamal Lochan Biswal said after being apprised by members of the school management committee, local cluster research centre coordinator (CRCC) Lambodhar Jena was sent to the school to probe the matter.

“The CRCC informed us that the headmaster confessed to have molested the girl student. Disciplinary action will be taken once the CRCC submits the inquiry report,” the BEO added.

