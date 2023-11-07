K’mal, Gajapati & Angul get Nabin Odisha funds

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, launched the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme, a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening infrastructure and culture, in Kandhamal and Gajapati districts on Monday.

Under the programme, Rs 85.50 crore has been allocated for three constituencies in Kandhamal, specifically Baliguda, G. Udayagiri, and Phulbani, with 2099 projects in 171 panchayats across 12 blocks set to benefit from the funding.

Similarly, Rs 74.50 crore has been designated for the development of two constituencies in Gajapati district, Mohana and Parlakhemundi, which will see 1662 projects across 149 gram panchayats in seven blocks. The initiative would take villages to new heights of development, instilling profound confidence in the local populace, stressed Patnaik addressing people of the districts virtually.

Chairman of the programme, VK Pandian, highlighted the transformational impact of this initiative. Pandian commended the CM for making development projects accessible to the people, thereby allowing everyone to play a pivotal role in Odisha’s progress.

This marks the CM’s fifth term, during which he has introduced a series of gifts for the people, including Aahar at Rs 5, LAccMI bus service at Rs 5, besides Rs 5,000 financial assistance under Mamata Yojana, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women under Mission Shakti, and medical facilities up to `5 lakh for all under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Patnaik also sanctioned Rs 112.5 crore for five assembly constituencies in Angul district. As per a CMO release, 2,796 projects will be implemented under the scheme in the district. Pandian said Rs 192.06 crore has already been sanctioned for Angul district for 46 important projects. Deputy speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Rajani Kanta Singh, present in the district, appreciated the initiative.

