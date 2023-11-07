Lulu Mohapatra remembered on 7th death anniversary by family, friends

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The seventh death anniversary of senior Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra was observed by his family, friends and supporters across Odisha on Monday.

Remembering the firebrand Congress leader, who was popularly known as ‘Lulu bhai’, his close friend and social worker Amiyakanta Das provided financial help to six shelter homes - Jivanjyoti Ashram, Sri Sri Maa Anand Ashram Charitable Trust, Ramakrishna Balashram, Adruti Children’s Home (girls), Adruti Children’s Home (boys) and Institute of Heath Science - situated in and around the capital city for purchasing of electronic appliances.

“Lulu bhai will always remain a source of inspiration for youths in the state. He is known for his dynamic and fearless leadership along with grassroots level organisation skill and social welfare activities. He always fought for the rights of students and youths in the state and was a mentor to many,” Das said.

Mohapatra joined active politics as a student leader and got elected as Brahmagiri MLA for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2009. His death anniversary was observed with ‘tila tarpan’ at Kuakhai river bank. Later, a memorial gathering was also held at Satya Nagar.

