Mystery over pregnant woman’s death

Published: 07th November 2023 10:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Police recovered the body of a pregnant woman from a field in Napanga village under Bhandaripokhari block in the district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Tapaswini Das. 

Sources said Tapaswini had married one Sipun Das a year back. She was reportedly missing from Sunday night. Villagers first spotted her body in a field near the village. 

According to villagers, Tapaswini was the second wife of Sipun and both had a love marriage. Meanwhile, the deceased’s father Prafulla Das alleged that his daughter was killed by her husband and in- laws. He lodged a complaint in Bhandaripokhari Bhandaripokhari police station alleging that Tapaswini was tortured mentally and physically. 

IIC of Bhandaripokhari police station Ajay Sudarsan Bage said injury marks were found on Tapaswini’s body. “We waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.”

