Odisha higher education dept to frame policy on safety of transgender students 

It has also issued an advisory to all the educational institutions to protect the students from bullying and harassment.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Higher Education department is set to frame a policy to address the issues of violence and discrimination against transgender students on campuses.

Submitting its action taken report (ATR) to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this regard on Monday, the department informed that all the higher educational institutions in the state will also form monitoring committee cells to address problems faced by transgender students. 

It has also issued an advisory to all educational institutions to protect students from bullying and harassment. To ensure gender-neutral facilities in the institutions, the authorities concerned have been asked to construct unisex toilets on the campuses.

In the current academic year, there are 46 transgender students studying in different higher educational institutions in the state. In the last three academic years, 553 transgender students had filled up common application forms (CAFs) for admission to various colleges. The department has waived off CAF fees for these students.

