Odisha Human Rights Commission notice to BMC over garbage dumping at TTS

OSPCB has also been asked to submit its probe report by Nov end 

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid huge outrage over piling of garbage near Sainik School, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought a report from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a factual report on the issue. 

Acting on a complaint filed by Anchalika Surakshya Manch, Gadakana, which stated dumping of waste at the site may result in health hazard in the area, OHRC has asked the civic body to conduct a probe and submit a detailed factual report to it by December 11. 

On the other hand, sources in the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) said the board has also been asked by OHRC to submit its inquiry report by November-end. “As per the direction of the OHRC, we are consulting authorities concerned for formation of a team to investigate the matter and submit a report to the commissioner within the deadline,” said an official from the OSPCB regional office, Bhubaneswar, 

Meanwhile, members of Anchalika Surakshya Manch, on Monday distributed ointment among residents of Dhirikuti slum affected with skin infections as part of their protest against dumping of waste at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School here. 

The unique mode of protest came even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities assured that two trommel sets at the waste handling site will start functioning by this week to speed up garbage processing.  “The stench emanating from the garbage hill has made everyone’s life here miserable. The waste from the site needs to be cleared immediately,” said Manch leader Sura Patra.  

Mayor Sulochana Das visited the spot on Sunday to take stock of the work being carried out for processing of the waste.  “Trial run of one set of trommels has already been carried out successfully and it has started functioning while the other set will also start working this week,”said a senior BMC official. “After full-fledged operation of the machines, we hope over 1,000 tonne garbage will be processed at the site everyday,” the officer said. 

