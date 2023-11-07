Home States Odisha

Odisha: Teenager watching India-Proteas ODI WC match on mobile phone by roadside dies after biker rams into him; his friends injured

Sources said at around 8 pm, the trio was sitting by the roadside and watching the cricket match on their cellphones when a biker rammed into them after losing control.

Published: 07th November 2023

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A teenage boy was killed and two of his friends sustained injuries after a speeding motorcycle hit them while they were watching the World Cup Cricket match between India and South Africa on mobile phones by a roadside in Sundargarh district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Satya Kisan (16) and the injured are Toofan Kisan and Akash Munda. 
The mishap took place near a poultry farm at Gamlei village within Lahunipada police limits in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh.

Sources said at around 8 pm, the trio was sitting by the roadside and watching the cricket match on their cellphones when a biker rammed into them after losing control. The three teenagers along with the motorcyclist, Narahari Kisan, suffered injuries and were rushed to Bonai sub-divisional hospital. 

However, Satya succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The rest three injured were later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital. On Monday, police handed over Satya’s body to his family after autopsy. 
 

