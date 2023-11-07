One dead, two injured in accident   

By IANS

BALANGIR: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life, and his wife sustained critical injuries in a collision between their motorcycle and a car carrying a police officer on Monday.

The accident occurred as Paleswar Ghibela and his wife, Pinki, residents of Durgapali in Bargarh, were traveling on their motorcycle to Balangir while, the IIC of Titlagarh, Manoj Pradhan, was returning to Titilagarh in a car from Bargarh.

The collision occurred when the IIC’s car allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Chhatamakhana village within the Puintala police jurisdiction on National Highway 26. The impact was so hard that both Paleswar and Pinki were thrown off their bike. Tragically, Paleswar lost his life on the spot, while Pinki suffered severe injuries. The police officer too sustained injuries.

Local residents rushed the couple and the IIC, Pradhan to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. On receiving information, local police rushed to the accident scene and filed a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.



