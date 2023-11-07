Home States Odisha

One dead, two injured in accident   

The collision occurred when the IIC’s car allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Chhatamakhana village within the Puintala police jurisdiction on National Highway 26.

Published: 07th November 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

BALANGIR: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life, and his wife sustained critical injuries in a collision between their motorcycle and a car carrying a police officer on Monday.

The accident occurred as Paleswar Ghibela and his wife, Pinki, residents of Durgapali in Bargarh, were traveling on their motorcycle to Balangir while, the IIC of Titlagarh, Manoj Pradhan, was returning to Titilagarh in a car from Bargarh.

The collision occurred when the IIC’s car allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Chhatamakhana village within the Puintala police jurisdiction on National Highway 26. The impact was so hard that both Paleswar and Pinki were thrown off their bike. Tragically, Paleswar lost his life on the spot, while Pinki suffered severe injuries. The police officer too sustained injuries.

Local residents rushed the couple and the IIC, Pradhan to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. On receiving information, local police rushed to the accident scene and filed a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident Odisha motorcycle car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp