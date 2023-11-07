Over 1 lakh birds arrive at Chilika

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: EVEN as winter sets in, Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon has geared up to host the winged guests with stringent protection measures. Chilika Wildlife Division DFO Amlan Nayak said arrival of over 1 lakh birds of different species including several migratory species like Eurasian wigeon, Gadwall, Pintail, Shoveler, Common Coot and Grater Flamingo have been recorded.

He said over 74,000 birds of 77 species have congregated to Chilika while another 30,000 have flocked to the Nalaban sanctuary. As per initial count, around 16,000 Eurasian wigeon, 12,000 Gadwall, 10,000 Pintail, 6,000 Shoveler, 10,000 Common Coot, 160 Greater Flamingos, 2,000 Ibis and 700 Ruddy Sheldock, all migratory species, have already congregated at Ramsar wetland.

Forest officials said the congregation will gradually increase as winter sets in. Keeping in view the substantial influx of birds this season, the DFO said awareness drive has been launched in villages, while protection camps have been set up in all ranges.

“Twenty one protection camps, each comprising a forester or forest guard and two or three other members, have been set up at strategic locations in Rambha, Balugaon, Chilika, Satpada and Tangi range of the division,” he informed. Khurda SP has also provided APR force for monitoring and protection of the birds. Nayak further informed that over a dozen boats as well as vehicles have been pressed into service for patrolling the lagoon area.

