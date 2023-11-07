Home States Odisha

Poacher used plant-based poison to kill elephants, held

A carefully-planned operation led to his arrest from Jashipur. Root materials were apparently seized from his possession during search.

Published: 07th November 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In what could be a significant breakthrough, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have arrested a poacher who allegedly used plant-based poison to kill elephants in the national park. Surendra Sinku, the accused, was on the radar of the TR officials for poaching of two elephants at Jenabil and Pithabata. A carefully-planned operation led to his arrest from Jashipur. Root materials were apparently seized from his possession during search.

Sources said Sinku used plant-based poison to hunt the elephants which could be a critical lead in unravelling role of organised outfits in poaching. Hunters who use such methods extract the poison from tubers or roots of certain plants and mix those in the food of elephants. “Mostly, such poison-laced food are left on the elephant trails,” sources pointed out.

The STR officials will produce Sinku before the court on Tuesday with a request for five day remand so that he could be questioned about role of others. In fact, such methods of poaching are rare in Odisha but seen in north eastern states. Forest officials who have followed the pattern are of the view that plant-based poisons are known to be derived from the roots of Aconitum sp, a plant which is distributed in alpine forests of western and eastern Himalayas. Once the roots are examined, role of outfits from north east could be analysed too, the sources added.

