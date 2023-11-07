Home States Odisha

Poultry van driver held for shooting co-worker

Zone-III DSP AK Pradhan said investigation revealed a misleading FIR was filed by Irfan’s brother based on false information provided by Junaid who had fired at Irfan. 

Published: 07th November 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

gun

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Two days after a poultry van driver Irfan Raza was shot in the chest, the Rourkela police district on Monday arrested the main accused Junaid Alam. Irfan and Junaid work together under the same employer. Police said, the accused allegedly pressured the victim to toe his line and mislead the police.

Zone-III DSP AK Pradhan said investigation revealed a misleading FIR was filed by Irfan’s brother based on false information provided by Junaid who had fired at Irfan.  In the FIR, he said, it was mentioned that two bike-borne masked miscreants opened fire on Irfan when he and Junaid were present at a secluded place near Bisra ITI around 8 am on Saturday. 

The DSP said investigation revealed both Irfan and Junaid work as drivers and their employer had provided them a restroom at Bisra, where the incident occurred. 

“Both Irfan and Junaid were at the restroom. Following a bitter fight, Junaid in a sudden provocation, opened fire at Irfan from an illegal country-made firearm,” police said, adding, after the incident Junaid got scared and with help of some others plotted a conspiracy to mislead the police and pressured Irfan to toe their lines. 

The needle of suspicion pointed at Junaid when he repeatedly avoided police and forensic team to the spot of crime mentioned in the FIR. “Junaid and some others are also accused of destroying evidence from the room where the crime occurred and throwing the empty shell of the cartridge in a pond,” Pradhan said. Police have recovered the firearm used in the crime. 

Investigation is on and a fresh statement of the victim would be recorded, police said. Junaid was on Monday produced before a court on charges of attempt to murder, destruction of evidence and possession of illegal firearm. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poultry van driver Odisha shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp