Utkal University students stage protest over land allotment to smart city project

The students questioned the university’s intention behind handing over its land near the main gate to BSCL.

Published: 07th November 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Agitations over alleged allotment of Utkal University land to Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) continued on the varsity campus on Monday with students protesting the move. 

The students questioned the university’s intention behind handing over its land near the main gate to BSCL. The university had in April this year provided NOC to BSCL for development of 20 acre land near the Directorate of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE).  This includes treatment of waste water in drain number 4 that flows through the varsity campus and development of park and other amenities. The matter came to the notice of the students last week. Although the VC Sabita Acharya clarified that the amenities will only be meant for students, the latter continued to stage demonstrations.

Officials in the university said the BSCL has been asked to develop the open space adjacent to boys’ hostel-1, convocation hall, university main gate, Govinda Sahoo market complex besides restoration of drain 4. The university has also requested the BSCL to construct a bridge over the drain to provide better connectivity to the offices of DDCE, university law college and university press. 

