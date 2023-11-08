Home States Odisha

Accused in rape and murder of minor girl arrested 

The accused, Surendra alias Ghania, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and released from a drug de-addiction centre recently.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  POLICE on Tuesday arrested the accused involved in the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kela slum area within Airfield police limits of the capital city. 

The accused, Surendra alias Ghania, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and released from a drug de-addiction centre recently. After allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl, Ghania reportedly killed her in an apparent bid to hide the crime. 

He was, however, on the run ever since police and locals recovered the body on Monday. Police said they had mounted the search for Ghania in the night. He has been detained for interrogation. 

The incident had taken place on Monday evening at around 6 pm in Kela Basti. After the minor went missing, her parents launched a frantic search and found her body lying in a pool of blood with cuts on her neck. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. 

