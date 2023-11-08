Admin assures resumption of blood group test at MCH

By Express News Service

BARIPADA : After widespread resentment over suspension of blood group test at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) grew, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj, on Monday, assured to reactivate the service at the facility.

The test was deactivated following allegations about lack of coordination between PRM MCH and the District Headquarters Hospital staff, staff shortage, insufficient workspace, and hygiene concerns. “I will seek support from higher medical college authorities to ensure the continued availability of the service for the public,” the collector stated.

The cessation of blood group testing at PRM MCH has had a direct impact on people who require test results for purposes such as obtaining a driver’s license, identification cards, and admission of children to schools. As a result, individuals have been compelled to seek out private pathologists, incurring additional expenses.

Bhagbat Singh, a resident of Moroda, recently experienced this inconvenience when he was denied the service at PRM MCH and subsequently forced to pay Rs 150 for a blood group certificate from a private pathology lab. Similarly, Jamuna Tudu, a native of Kainfulia in Baripada block, paid Rs 200 to a private pathologist for a blood group test.

Contacted, superintendent of PRM MCH, Dr Prativa Panda, acknowledged the suspension of blood group test attributing it to staff shortage in the pathology department. “Numerous meetings have been convened to address the issue, but it remains unresolved. But I will see to it that the matter is resolved soon,” she assured.



