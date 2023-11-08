Home States Odisha

Admin assures resumption of blood group test at MCH

As a result, individuals have been compelled to seek out private pathologists, incurring additional expenses.

Published: 08th November 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Blood test

Image for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA :  After widespread resentment over suspension of blood group test at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) grew, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj, on Monday, assured to reactivate the service at the facility. 

The test was deactivated following allegations about lack of coordination between PRM MCH and the District Headquarters Hospital staff, staff shortage, insufficient workspace, and hygiene concerns. “I will seek support from higher medical college authorities to ensure the continued availability of the service for the public,” the collector stated.

The cessation of blood group testing at PRM MCH has had a direct impact on people who require test results for purposes such as obtaining a driver’s license, identification cards, and admission of children to schools. As a result, individuals have been compelled to seek out private pathologists, incurring additional expenses.

Bhagbat Singh, a resident of Moroda, recently experienced this inconvenience when he was denied the service at PRM MCH and  subsequently forced to pay Rs 150 for a blood group certificate from a private pathology lab. Similarly, Jamuna Tudu, a native of Kainfulia in Baripada block, paid Rs 200 to a private pathologist for a blood group test.  

Contacted, superintendent of PRM MCH, Dr Prativa Panda, acknowledged the suspension of blood group test attributing it to staff shortage in the pathology department. “Numerous meetings have been convened to address the issue, but it remains unresolved. But I will see to it that the matter is resolved soon,” she assured.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha MCH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp