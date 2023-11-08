Attack on PS: 6 held, hunt on for others

By Express News Service

BARGARH: At least six persons including a former block vice-chairman have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Ambhabhona police station.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said the arrests were made in the last 24 hours. “Investigation is underway and a manhunt is on to nab all the miscreants involved in the attack on the police station. No further information can be revealed right now,” he added.

On Sunday, a mob of around 200 people had stormed Ambhabhona police station and damaged furniture, doors, windowpanes besides destroying computers, CCTV cameras and important documents. Following the incident, police registered a case against 100 people. The vandalism took place after police conducted a raid on suspected ganja smugglers.

The incident sparked a political debate after BJP alleged that the miscreants who vandalised the police station were supporters of BJD’s Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh. The six arrested are former vice-chairman of Ambabhona block Thakuram Patel, Nyumeri Dehuri, Paresh Mahanand, Khetatrata Sahu, Gourishankar Agrawal and Gangaram Patel. All of them belong to Ambhabhona block.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BARGARH: At least six persons including a former block vice-chairman have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Ambhabhona police station. Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said the arrests were made in the last 24 hours. “Investigation is underway and a manhunt is on to nab all the miscreants involved in the attack on the police station. No further information can be revealed right now,” he added. On Sunday, a mob of around 200 people had stormed Ambhabhona police station and damaged furniture, doors, windowpanes besides destroying computers, CCTV cameras and important documents. Following the incident, police registered a case against 100 people. The vandalism took place after police conducted a raid on suspected ganja smugglers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The incident sparked a political debate after BJP alleged that the miscreants who vandalised the police station were supporters of BJD’s Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh. The six arrested are former vice-chairman of Ambabhona block Thakuram Patel, Nyumeri Dehuri, Paresh Mahanand, Khetatrata Sahu, Gourishankar Agrawal and Gangaram Patel. All of them belong to Ambhabhona block. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp