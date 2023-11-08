BJP team meets DGP, demands Sushant’s arrest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has stepped up its demand for arrest of BJD MLA from Bhatli and former minister Sushant Singh for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of Ambabhona police station in Bargarh district.

A delegation led by party vice-president Golak Mohaptra met the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal at his office in Cuttack and demanded immediate action against those involved in the attack of the police station. Alleging that the attackers are supporters of Bhatli MLA, the BJP urged the DGP to bring Singh under the purview of the investigation.

Meanwhile, minister of state for Home Tusharkanti Behera stated that he was not aware of the ransacking of police station. “I do not have any information on this (vandalism) at any police station,” Behera told the media at Sankha Bhawan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has stepped up its demand for arrest of BJD MLA from Bhatli and former minister Sushant Singh for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of Ambabhona police station in Bargarh district. A delegation led by party vice-president Golak Mohaptra met the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal at his office in Cuttack and demanded immediate action against those involved in the attack of the police station. Alleging that the attackers are supporters of Bhatli MLA, the BJP urged the DGP to bring Singh under the purview of the investigation. Meanwhile, minister of state for Home Tusharkanti Behera stated that he was not aware of the ransacking of police station. “I do not have any information on this (vandalism) at any police station,” Behera told the media at Sankha Bhawan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp