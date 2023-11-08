Home States Odisha

BJP team meets DGP, demands Sushant’s arrest

Alleging that the attackers are supporters of Bhatli MLA, the BJP urged the DGP to bring Singh under the purview of the investigation.

Odisha BJP leader Golak Mohapatra

Odisha BJP leader Golak Mohapatra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP has stepped up its demand for arrest of BJD MLA from Bhatli and former minister Sushant Singh for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of Ambabhona police station in Bargarh district.

A delegation led by party vice-president Golak Mohaptra met the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal at his office in Cuttack and demanded immediate action against  those involved in the attack of the police station. Alleging that the attackers are supporters of Bhatli MLA, the BJP urged the DGP to bring Singh under the purview of the investigation.

Meanwhile, minister of state for Home Tusharkanti Behera stated that he was not aware of the ransacking of police station. “I do not have any information on this (vandalism) at any police station,” Behera told the media at Sankha Bhawan.

