Home States Odisha

Chief minister inaugurates Odisha Table Tennis Academy 

The Odisha Table Tennis Academy features a spacious table tennis arena with 16 tables, a well-equipped gymnasium, a weightlifting room, and a chess area.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik at the inaugural ceremony of the Odisha Table Tennis Academy.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  IN a bid to boost table tennis sports and fitness in the city, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the Odisha Table Tennis Academy here. He also declared open the 29th State Table Tennis Championship 2023.

The Odisha Table Tennis Academy features a spacious table tennis arena with 16 tables, a well-equipped gymnasium, a weightlifting room, and a chess area. Additionally, there are dedicated spaces for yoga and zumba enthusiasts. It will provide a platform to produce a new generation of paddlers from the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “With the inauguration of the Odisha Table Tennis Academy we are taking another significant step towards promoting sports excellence in Table Tennis. This academy will not only nurture budding talents but also serve as a hub for recreation and competitive spirit.” 

Naveen also announced that 33 table tennis centres are being established across indoor halls in the state. The centres will be operational by December 2023 and will have three TT tables each. Cuttack TT Academy will also be operational shortly with 16 tables.

The chief minister commended Odisha State Table Tennis Association for taking significant strides in promoting table tennis in the state and offered all necessary support to produce elite players from the state who can represent India.

The TTFI secretary general Kamlesh Mehta and vice president PK Chaudhary praised the chief minister for his vision for sports and the support towards hosting Commonwealth TT Championship and the National TT Championships in 2019. Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera and others were present. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Table Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp