EV charging station opens at Esplanade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, Statiq, launched its fast charging station at Nexus Esplanade in the city on Tuesday.

Located in the basement (B1), the state-of-the-art charging station is outfitted with two 60 kW EV chargers, which will cater to a wide array of four-wheelers with diverse technologies.

Each charge gun is equipped to recharge an electric car by up to 80 per cent state of charge (SoC) in 45 minutes. The station boasts the capability for simultaneous charging of two vehicles. Co-founder and CEO of Statiq Akshit Bansal said the charging station in high-traffic areas like Esplanade will make charging as seamless and commonplace as refuelling a traditional vehicle.

Centre director of Nexus Esplanade Parth Pratim Nayak said the collaboration with Statiq will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. “We hope it will inspire and empower our patrons to embrace electric vehicles as a viable and responsible mode of transportation,” he said.

