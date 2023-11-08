Forget Delhi, air quality of Odisha capital is also bad

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Delhi chokes with pollution, here in the Odisha capital, the air has been found to be of ‘moderately polluted’ quality.

Sources in the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) said air pollution level of Bhubaneswar which usually remains ‘satisfactory’ has plunged to ‘moderately polluted’ category with the winter starting to settle in.

The air quality analysis suggests air quality index (AQI) in the city has been in the range of 103 to 130 between November 1 and 4. In the national capital, AQI stood at 394 on Tuesday, marking a marginal improvement from 421.

In Bhubaneswar, the PM10 which often remains below 100 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3), stood at 145mg/m3 in Chandrasekharpur area on November 1. It was 104 mg/m3 at the monitoring station of OSPCB at Unit VIII on November 2. The PM10 level stood at 140 mg/m3 at Khandagiri and 101 mg/m3 at Palasuni On November 3.

The monitoring at Capital police station area and IRC village area on November 4 also found the level of PM10 in the air to be 124 mg/m3 and 121 mg/m3 respectively. On the other hand, an online platform also cited the level of PM2.5, another major pollutant in the air, to be poor in parts of the state capital city on Tuesday. The OSPCB officials, however, denied availability of any such statistics with them.

The pollution board official also claimed that during monitoring of PM2.5 on November 3 and 4, the level of the pollutant at different stations was found to be in the range of 35 to 54 mg/m3. While vehicular pollution, dust pollution, road repair and construction activities have remained the major causes of pollution in the city, OSPCB officials said lack of dispersion of pollutants due to temperature inversion, also leads to deterioration in the air quality, especially during winter. According to the OSPCB officials, slow movement of air causes PM10 pollutant to remain suspended in the air for nearly six hours and PM2.5 could remain suspended for even a longer period.

