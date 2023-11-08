Odisha: Woman stabbed to death in Gothapatna market

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly stabbed to death at Gothapatna market within Chandaka police limits here on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Behera from Krishnapuri Colony.

As per reports, the deceased along with her husband was running a tiffin stall at Gothapatna market. She was reportedly stabbed by miscreants while her husband had gone to the other side of the road near the stall to bring water.

While the exact reason behind the murder is still not known, police suspect it could be due to business rivalry. Locals too alleged it could be a fallout of business rivalry as the tiffin stall of the couple was quite popular and doing good business.

Chandaka police has started investigating the matter. Additional DCP Prakash Chandra Pal said the exact motive behind the crime will be known after the probe. The miscreants are yet to be identified, sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly stabbed to death at Gothapatna market within Chandaka police limits here on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Behera from Krishnapuri Colony. As per reports, the deceased along with her husband was running a tiffin stall at Gothapatna market. She was reportedly stabbed by miscreants while her husband had gone to the other side of the road near the stall to bring water. While the exact reason behind the murder is still not known, police suspect it could be due to business rivalry. Locals too alleged it could be a fallout of business rivalry as the tiffin stall of the couple was quite popular and doing good business. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chandaka police has started investigating the matter. Additional DCP Prakash Chandra Pal said the exact motive behind the crime will be known after the probe. The miscreants are yet to be identified, sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp