Odisha: Youth in jail for pulling elephant's tail

BHUBANESWAR: Think twice before teasing an elephant because pulling the tail of a tusker proved costlier for a 24-year-old in Angul who was booked and arrested by the forest officials under the Wildlife Protection Act on Tuesday.

Video grab of Dinesh Sahu

pulling the tail of a tusker in Talcher range

Dinesh Sahu, resident of of Kulad village in Talcher forest range, was arrested after a video of him chasing the elephant in an open field and disturbing it by pulling its tail surfaced recently, Angul DFO Vivek Kumar said.

The video went viral and forest officials were under pressure to act against the youth. The incident took place on Sunday when the elephant was moving close to a forest area near Kulad and was chased by locals including Sahu.

Sahu allegedly pulled the tail of the large bodied animal prompting it to mock-chase the crowd, the video of which went viral on social media. Basing on the evidence, forest officials booked him under section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested him.

The DFO said there is provision of punishment of three to seven year for such crimes under the Wildlife Protection Act. Kumar also appealed people not to tease elephant or any other wild animal as it may not just amount to crime but may also prove fatal.

