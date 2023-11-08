Home States Odisha

Paddy purchase in Malkangiri from Dec 20

It was decided that the common paddy and Grade 'A' paddy will be purchased at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,183 and Rs 2,203 respectively.

Published: 08th November 2023

Representational Image: Farmers drying their paddy under the sun for procurement | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Paddy procurement for the ongoing kharif season will commence in Malkangiri district from December 20. The decision was taken at the district-level procurement committee meeting held under the chairmanship of collector Vishal Singh on Tuesday. Around 39,635 farmers have registered their names to participate in kharif paddy procurement 2023-24.

It was decided that the common paddy and Grade 'A' paddy will be purchased at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,183 and Rs 2,203 respectively. This year, the administration has assured farmers that payment will be credited to their accounts within 24 to 48 hours of paddy procurement. Hence, online registration has been made compulsory for farmers. The regulated market committee (RMC) will extend all facilities to the agencies which will procure the paddy.

Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, sub-collector Akshay Khemudu, district civil supplies officer Manmohan Pattnaik, RMC secretary Guru Charan Nayak and millers' association president Suresh Somani were present. 

