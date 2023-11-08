Pending proceedings no bar for promotion, says HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court in 11 identical judgments on Monday directed the state government to give promotion to four civil engineers, one agriculture engineer, two police officers, one clerk, one food supplies & consumer welfare officer and two civil service officers against whom criminal proceedings have been drawn.

While issuing the directions the single judge Bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra ruled that promotion of an employee by the departmental promotion committee (DPC) cannot be withheld awaiting conclusion of disciplinary proceeding or criminal proceeding indefinitely. Justice Mishra directed to give promotion in all the 11 cases from the date their juniors and batch-mates got such promotion. However, Justice Mishra made it clear that the promotion in all the nine cases would be subject to the outcome of the Vigilance proceedings, which is pending in the courts of the Special Judge (Vigilance). That is, in the event of conviction in the pending criminal case, they shall be reverted down the hierarchy.

Though the DPC had recommended their case for promotion years ago, in some cases over 10 years, sealed cover procedure has been adopted owing to the pendency of the criminal prosecution against them. “This is nothing but adding insult to the injury, “ Justice Mishra observed.

In the instant cases, the vigilance proceedings were initiated several years ago. While charge-sheets were filed, the trial of the proceedings is moving in the snail’s pace. In one case for 19 years, and in two cases for 24 years.

“Unexplained prolongation of criminal trial violates the constitutional rights of an accused and denial of statutory or any other rights,” Justice Mishra also observed. The government guidelines stipulate review of recommendation of the DPC for promotion kept in sealed cover once in every six months and keep track the progress of trial. But the recommendation of the DPC for promotion has been kept for all these years in sealed cover without even once subjecting the same to review in all the cases, Justice Mishra further observed.

