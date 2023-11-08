Home States Odisha

President to open Kuliana Ekalavya school on Nov 20

However, there is no official information from Rashtrapati Bhawan about the proposed visit of the President to Odisha.

President Droupadi Murmu.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Ekalavya Model Residential School in Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district during her two-day visit to the state, Union minister of state for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said on Tuesday.

Informing the media about the visit of the President from November 20 after a revew meeting here, Tudu said, the status of 87 Ekalavya model schools awarded to central PSUs was discussed and the executing agencies were asked to complete the rest of the schools under construction in the district by December this year.

However, there is no official information from Rashtrapati Bhawan about the proposed visit of the President to Odisha. This will be Murmu’s second visit to her home district after being sworn in as the President in July last year.

The President last visited the state in July and during her three-day tour she attended a series of programmes. Tudu also reviewed the progress of various central government projects including national highway projects.

