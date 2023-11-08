Home States Odisha

StartUp Odisha launches millet innovation challenge 

Potential startups will have the opportunity to win cash rewards, receive promotional support and exclusivity to pilot their solutions with Odisha Millet Mission.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Millet farming

Farm workers engaged in millet farming. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  STARTUP Odisha has launched millet innovation challenge ahead of international convention on millets beginning from November 9. The challenge will serve as a platform for recognised startups to pitch their transformative solutions and ideas. 

Potential startups will have the opportunity to win cash rewards, receive promotional support and exclusivity to pilot their solutions with Odisha Millet Mission. Startups with expertise in diverse millet industry such as branding and packaging, logistics and supply chain management have been encouraged to participate in the challenge. 

Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said the challenge will help foster innovation in the millet industry and play a crucial role in ensuring food security, empowering local communities, and driving economic growth. 

The final pitching event will take place at the convention on November 10. The challenge will culminate with the announcement of the top-three winners and they will receive cash awards of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. 

Principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee said the primary goal of the initiative is to support startups for creating innovative solutions that enhance millet processing, improve value addition and expand the market for millet-based products. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Millet Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp