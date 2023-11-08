Home States Odisha

State BJP chief confident of party prospects in 2024

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  The political landscape of Odisha is on the brink of a significant transformation, said state BJP president, Manmohan Samal, expressing unwavering confidence on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ability to oust the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and form the new government in the forthcoming 2024 Assembly elections.

Samal said this in his address at a workers’ conference held in Brajrajnagar as part of his two-day tour of Jharsuguda district. During his visit, Samal engaged with BJP leaders and workers, led an impressive roadshow and motivated the workforce to prepare for the forthcoming elections.

Samal launched a scathing attack on the BJD, accusing them of 23 years of corruption and leadership failures. “A single administrative secretary was covertly running the government though he resigned recently,” alleged Samal.   

Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete also addressed the gathering, advocating for the election of a BJP MLA from Brajrajnagar. Sharing the stage with her was Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, who underscored the BJP’s increasing prominence in the region and highlighted the party’s electoral achievements in recent years.

