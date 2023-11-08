Thousands bid adieu to 'Mahi bhai' in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Thousands of people filled the streets of Puri town to mourn the death of former speaker and veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Maheswar Mohanty who passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

After Mohanty's body arrived in Puri town, throngs of grieving supporters made a beeline for his residence to bid final adieu to their beloved leader who was fondly called 'Mahi bhai'. His body was taken to Puri Bar Association office where lawyers paid their last respects. Later, it was taken to the local BJD office.

His political opponent Umaballav Rath, former political mentor Braja Kishore Tripathy, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, MLAs Umakanta Samantray, Rudra Maharathy and Sameer Ranjan Dash, former legislator Pravat Biswal and Sanjay Dasburma and scores of BJD functionaries paid tributes to Mohanty.

Vast crowds of people joined the funeral procession which was taken out from the BJD office at Narendrakona to Swargadwar cremation ground through Badadanda. A guard of honour was given before Mohanty's body was consigned to flames. The veteran leader's son Sunil Mohanty performed the last rites.

Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PURI: Thousands of people filled the streets of Puri town to mourn the death of former speaker and veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Maheswar Mohanty who passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. After Mohanty's body arrived in Puri town, throngs of grieving supporters made a beeline for his residence to bid final adieu to their beloved leader who was fondly called 'Mahi bhai'. His body was taken to Puri Bar Association office where lawyers paid their last respects. Later, it was taken to the local BJD office. His political opponent Umaballav Rath, former political mentor Braja Kishore Tripathy, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, MLAs Umakanta Samantray, Rudra Maharathy and Sameer Ranjan Dash, former legislator Pravat Biswal and Sanjay Dasburma and scores of BJD functionaries paid tributes to Mohanty. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vast crowds of people joined the funeral procession which was taken out from the BJD office at Narendrakona to Swargadwar cremation ground through Badadanda. A guard of honour was given before Mohanty's body was consigned to flames. The veteran leader's son Sunil Mohanty performed the last rites. Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp