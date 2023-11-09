Home States Odisha

75-yr-old priest murdered in Koraput

In some time, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and confirmed it to be a murder.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 75-year-old priest of Maa Budithakurani temple of Koraput was found dead in his house on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the priest Ramesh Chandra Tripathy, a retired employee, was running the temple after his retirement and residing at the back side of the temple alone. His family was staying in some other area.

On Wednesday morning, the maidservant of the priest found Tripathy lying with his hands and legs tied with a rope. As she raised an alarm, the locals gathered and called the police. After some time, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and confirmed it to be a murder. However, further details on the cause of the murder are yet to be ascertained.

Koraput ASP Balabhadra Deep informed that the  lone daughter of Tripathy  has been informed about the incident and the body sent to Koraput MCH for postmortem.“The postmortem will be done only after the arrival of  Tripathy’s family in Koraput,” Deep said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maa Budithakurani temple priest murdered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp