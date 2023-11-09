75-yr-old priest murdered in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 75-year-old priest of Maa Budithakurani temple of Koraput was found dead in his house on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the priest Ramesh Chandra Tripathy, a retired employee, was running the temple after his retirement and residing at the back side of the temple alone. His family was staying in some other area.

On Wednesday morning, the maidservant of the priest found Tripathy lying with his hands and legs tied with a rope. As she raised an alarm, the locals gathered and called the police. After some time, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and confirmed it to be a murder. However, further details on the cause of the murder are yet to be ascertained.

Koraput ASP Balabhadra Deep informed that the lone daughter of Tripathy has been informed about the incident and the body sent to Koraput MCH for postmortem.“The postmortem will be done only after the arrival of Tripathy’s family in Koraput,” Deep said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: A 75-year-old priest of Maa Budithakurani temple of Koraput was found dead in his house on Tuesday night. According to sources, the priest Ramesh Chandra Tripathy, a retired employee, was running the temple after his retirement and residing at the back side of the temple alone. His family was staying in some other area. On Wednesday morning, the maidservant of the priest found Tripathy lying with his hands and legs tied with a rope. As she raised an alarm, the locals gathered and called the police. After some time, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and confirmed it to be a murder. However, further details on the cause of the murder are yet to be ascertained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Koraput ASP Balabhadra Deep informed that the lone daughter of Tripathy has been informed about the incident and the body sent to Koraput MCH for postmortem.“The postmortem will be done only after the arrival of Tripathy’s family in Koraput,” Deep said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp