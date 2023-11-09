Home States Odisha

BJP members seek arrest of Bhatli MLA

Prior to the protest, the agitators took out a rally from the Nishamani high school ground till the SP office.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The members of BJP in Bargarh on Wednesday held a protest meeting in front of the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Bargarh demanding arrest of Bhatli MLA and BJD leader, Susanta Singh in connection with the vandalism at the Ambabhona police station by a group of unruly people on November 5. The BJP members also submitted a memorandum to Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena in this regard.

Among others, senior BJP leaders including Bargarh MP, Suresh Pujari, Bargarh BJP district president, Aswini Sarangi besides Sureswar Satpathy and state secretary of the BJP, Irasis Acharya were present during the meeting.

Acharya said, “Bhatli BJD MLA Susanta Singh has admitted that he was present during the violence. Sadly, even though cases have been registered against 102 persons in connection with the incident, no case has been filed against Singh. We demand the police file case against Singh and arrest him.”

