CM launches Nabin Odisha scheme in 3 more dists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme in three more districts- Sundargarh, Dhenkanal and Boudh virtually.The chief minister sanctioned Rs 280 crore for the districts for implementation of 7,228 projects.

As per a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), 3,016 projects will be implemented in six Assembly constituencies of Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 139.5 crore. The projects will be implemented in 279 gram panchayats of 17 blocks of the constituencies.

Similarly, Rs 106 crore has been sanctioned for four constituencies of Dhenkanal district. A total of 3,053 projects will be implemented in 212 gram panchayats of eight blocks of Dhenkanal, Kamakhyanagar, Parjang and Hindol constituencies in the district. Besides, Rs 34.5 crore has been sanctioned for two constituencies of Boudh for implementation of 1,159 projects.

Addressing gatherings in the constituencies, the chief minister said the scheme aims to develop villages and panchayats besides promotion, preservation and protection of the Jagannath culture and tradition of the state. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian gave the details of the projects and the funds sanctioned for their implementation.

