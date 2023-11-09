Home States Odisha

Crackers made with barium salts banned in state: OSPCB

The apex court recently noted the directive was being blatantly violated and warned top officials at various levels will be held liable for any lapses.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

crackers at festivals

Representational Image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Supreme Court reiterated use of green firecrackers is not only limited to Delhi-NCR but across the country, authorities in Odisha said only crackers manufactured without barium salts will be allowed to be sold in the state on Diwali and other occasions.

Fireworks manufacturers registered with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in Nagpur have to mention the composition including chemicals used in their firecrackers. The manufacturers have to then obtain an authorisation from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) before selling their products to wholesalers and retailers.

Each box of firecrackers has a logo of NEERI, said sources. In 2021, the Supreme Court had said while there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers, those containing barium salts are prohibited. The apex court recently noted the directive was being blatantly violated and warned top officials at various levels will be held liable for any lapses.

Member-secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) K Murugesan said firecrackers exceeding sound level of 125 db will not be allowed to be manufactured or sold in the market. Firecrackers which produce more than 125 db usually contain barium salts and trigger smoke (particulate matter 2.5) and can increase the health risks.

“Police officers have been trained to detect firecrackers which produce more than 125 db. If required, we will also provide them assistance”, he said. The Board has also warned firecrackers should not be burst within 100 metre of silence zone areas like hospitals.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OSPCB Pollution Control Board Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp