Crackers made with barium salts banned in state: OSPCB

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Supreme Court reiterated use of green firecrackers is not only limited to Delhi-NCR but across the country, authorities in Odisha said only crackers manufactured without barium salts will be allowed to be sold in the state on Diwali and other occasions.

Fireworks manufacturers registered with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in Nagpur have to mention the composition including chemicals used in their firecrackers. The manufacturers have to then obtain an authorisation from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) before selling their products to wholesalers and retailers.

Each box of firecrackers has a logo of NEERI, said sources. In 2021, the Supreme Court had said while there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers, those containing barium salts are prohibited. The apex court recently noted the directive was being blatantly violated and warned top officials at various levels will be held liable for any lapses.

Member-secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) K Murugesan said firecrackers exceeding sound level of 125 db will not be allowed to be manufactured or sold in the market. Firecrackers which produce more than 125 db usually contain barium salts and trigger smoke (particulate matter 2.5) and can increase the health risks.

“Police officers have been trained to detect firecrackers which produce more than 125 db. If required, we will also provide them assistance”, he said. The Board has also warned firecrackers should not be burst within 100 metre of silence zone areas like hospitals.

