Crorepati engineer in Vigilance net

Further action will be initiated accordingly, said a Vigilance officer.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Directorate of Vigilance office in Delhi.

The Directorate of Vigilance office in Delhi. (Official site)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A superintending engineer, posted in the office of engineer-in-chief of Public Health Division in the city, was found in possession of movable and immovable assets including bank and insurance deposits amounting to over Rs 2.06 crore.

On receiving allegations of amassing disproportionate assets, Vigilance officers on Wednesday carried out searches at six property linked to superintending engineer Biswabandhu Panigrahi in the state capital and Bhadrak.

During searches, Panigrahi was found in possession of a two-storey building spread over 2,500 sq feet at VSS Nagar here, agreement and advance payment of Rs 39 lakh made to a real estate developer to purchase a three-BHK flat in the name of his wife in city’s Rudrapur area and a single-storey building in Bhadrak.

He was also found in possession of four plots in prime localities of the capital and Bhadrak having registered sale deed value of Rs 70 lakh, along with gold ornaments weighing 421 gm, one four-wheeler, four two-wheelers and household articles worth Rs 13 lakh and Rs 2.16 lakh in cash.

Searches were conducted at Panigrahi’s double-storey building and a relative’s house in VSS Nagar, a flat in Rudrapur area, a single-storey building in Bhadrak, paternal house at Toranpada village and his chamber at EIC PH division office here. An inquiry has been launched and thorough investigation is on. Further action will be initiated accordingly, said a Vigilance officer.

Odisha Public Health Division superintending engineer

