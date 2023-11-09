Curb proxy sarpanch menace: Orissa HC to state govt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday called upon Odisha government to curb the menace of proxy sarpanchs in the state.

The single judge Bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The Panchayati Raj department is duty bound to protect the sanctity of the reservation of women in Panchayati Raj system in the state. Since proxy sarpanchs are managing gram panchayats especially where women are sarpanchs, the government through appropriate department has to deal with such matter seriously or else the grassroots of the democracy would be in peril. “

The court issued the directive while considering a petition filed by Manoj Kumar Mangaraj, gaon saathi of Turechhada village in Chhapria gram panchayat. Mangaraj had alleged that the sarpanch’s husband had disallowed him to perform his duty as gaon saathi after he refused to show the presence of 30 job card holders under MGNREGA even as they had not performed their duties.

Justice Panigrahi said “There are a lot of government-sponsored schemes which are under implementation through panchayati raj institutions including the appointment of gaon sathi and monitoring their work at the panchayat level. In the present case, the sarpanch’s husband seems to be playing an important role in appointment and termination of the gaon sathi, while wielding the actual political and decision-making power behind his spouse who is an elected sarpanch.”

The judge further said, “In view of the above, the secretary of the Panchayati Raj department is directed to file a reply as to what action has been taken by the concerned department against such proxy sarpanchs and what steps have been taken to give women sarpanchs proper capacity building training.” He directed the department secretary to file an affidavit stating the availability of the provisions of complaint redressal mechanism against erring proxy sarpanchs.”While fixing December 5 for further consideration of the matter Justice Panigrahi said, “It is directed that the petitioner be permitted to discharge his duties as gaon sathi till the next date.”

