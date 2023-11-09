Former IRS officer joins BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sambit Tripathy and several leaders from different political parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s state office here on Wednesday in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

Sambit said he was inspired by the ideals and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I joined the BJP as it is a party with difference having disciplined cadres. I wish to serve the people if given the opportunity by the party,” he said. There is a strong possibility of the BJP fielding Tripathy, who served as officer on special duty to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan when he held the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio from 2014 to 2019, from Badamba Assembly seat.

Born at Krishnachandrapur village of Goppur panchayat in Badamba block, Tripathy cleared the civil services exam in the first attempt and joined IRS in 1988 at the age of 22. In his 22 years of service, Tripathy gathered vast experience in policy making while working in four key ministries.

At present, he is working on successful implementation of the plans and policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for farmers by training them in new methods of farming in order to increase their income.Other prominent personalities who joined the BJP include former BJD candidate from Koraput Raghuram Machha, Durga Devi of Kanika royal family and former bank officer and IT expert Rajeshwari Das.

