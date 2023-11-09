HC asks ASI to file fresh affidavit on Natamandap work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned stock taking of the status of measures undertaken by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to strengthen the cracked beam inside Natamandap (dancing hall) of Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri to November 15.

The adjournment came when ASI counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan presented an affidavit, complying with the direction issued by the court to file ‘an affidavit explaining elaborately the position of the repair work of Natamandap’.

But the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman did not accept or take on record the affidavit. Instead, it issued fresh direction to the ASI counsel to file by way of a fresh affidavit a status report on the cracked beam by the next date.

The court has been monitoring repair inside Natamandap as part of adjudication on the PIL for conservation of the 12th century shrine filed by Abhisek Das, a resident of Cuttack in 2016. The work on repair of Natamandap was taken up by ASI after completion of the restoration of Jagamohan and Jay Bijay Dwar in 2018.

In an affidavit which was submitted to the court on Monday, DB Garnayak, superintending archaeologist of ASI (Puri Circle) had stated that work for strengthening of the cracked beam of Natamandap will be taken after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) gives clearance to the structural design of steel frame and detail of the selected intervention submitted by IIT, Madras.

The competent authority of ASI had approved the design on October 13, Garnayak said. In affidavits filed earlier the ASI had stated grouting with appropriate mortar combination had been done on the minor visible cracks and joint openings that were visible after the de-plastering of the central pillar heads inside the Natamandap.

Protection had also been provided to four pillar heads by using stainless steel plates and bars. A monitoring system installed with the help of IIT, Madras had studied the progression of the crack in the beam inside Natamandap. The findings indicated no major change in the crack. But some formal structural interventions are required as the beam is fully cracked.

