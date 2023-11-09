Mahout arrested by police for 'smuggling ganja,' lone tusker wanders around villages

By Express News Service

BOUDH: A lone tusker, believed to be domesticated, is roaming different villages of Boudh district for the last one week. Villagers believe the elephant is searching for its mahout who reportedly was arrested by police on the charge of ganja smuggling. Much to the surprise of locals, it is not aggressive unlike other lone tuskers and prefers to remain near human settlements.

Residents of Balasinga near Boudh town said the tusker was seen walking on NH-57 and entering the village on last Wednesday. It reportedly came from Subarnapur. On being informed, local forest personnel chased it to the nearby forest. However, it continued to roam near human habitations and neither destroyed crops nor attacked any villager.

On Sunday, the elephant entered Damanda village under Baghiapada forest section. The locals chased it away but the tusker was again seen roaming near Barapadar and Jagadala villages on Monday.Environmental activist Saswat Dash said villagers of Baghiapada were surprised to find that the elephant, with vermilion mark on its trunk, remained calm in presence of humans.

They contacted their relatives and friends in nearby districts and came to know that the jumbo was brought to Balangir district by its mahout. But the mahout was arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja and since then, the tusker has been wandering helplessly.Dash, however, failed to provide any detail about the whereabouts of the mahout. He further said as Boudh is a haven of poachers, the life of the tusker might be at risk.

Assistant conservator of forests Asish Kanhar said the tusker’s traits show that it might be domesticated. The matter has been placed before the higher authorities for further action. Boudh DFO Debapriya Kamph said the tusker was seen near Gundulia at Tilapanga village on the day. He, however, did not provide any further details about the elephant and its mahout.RCCF SK Swain claimed the tusker is safe and residing mostly in forest areas. Forest staff are constantly keeping a watch.

