Milkman axed to death, 2 seriously hurt

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a gruesome incident, a 55-year-old milkman was axed to death while two others including a woman sustained serious injuries after an anti-social allegedly attacked them in an inebriated condition in Bhitarana village under Tirtol police limit on Wednesday.

As per an FIR lodged by the victim’s son at Tirtol police station, his father Binoda Das, accompanied by his friend Bishnu Pallei, was returning home after delivering milk at the milk producers’ cooperative society, when Subash Biswal stopped them and hurled abuses over past rivalry.

During the altercation, the 48-year-old Biswal allegedly attempted to hit Das with his axe but Pallei and another woman, Janaki Biswal, intervened. In the melee that ensued, Biswal attacked both Pallei and Janaki, who sustained injuries and ran for their lives.

Biswal returned to attack Das again, killing him on the spot. He even hacked his head into two pieces on the village road and terrorised others trying to get close to him. However, people from nearby Rahama and Sailo overpowered him, and handed Biswal over to local police.

Sources said, Pallei and Janaki have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Pallei has seven stitches on the head and hand, while Janaki is stated to be normal. Police detained the accused for interrogation. A murder case has been registered in this connection.

Police sources said Biswal reportedly is a historysheeter. He served jail term many times and was out on bail. However, he terrorised locals by threatening to kill them if they turn witness in any of the criminal cases pending against him.Tirtol IIC Abhimanyu Nayak said, Biswal was being interrogated. Das’ body was sent to Jagatsinghpur hospital for postmortem.

