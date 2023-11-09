Home States Odisha

NAFED to sell ‘Bharat Atta’ from next week

As atta price has almost doubled in the state in the last few months, Bharat Atta will come as a relief to the consumers.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load harvested wheat in a trolley at a grain market in Amritsar, 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) is all set to market the ‘Bharat’ brand of atta (wheat flour) at a maximum retail price of Rs 27.50 per kilogram in the state from next week.The regional office of NAFED has already tied up with two flour mills of the state for supplying wheat flour under Bharat brand to be marketed in the state capital in the first phase.

“Seven flour mills of the state have submitted their expression of interest for manufacturing atta to be marketed by NAFED. We are in advanced talks to finalise the agreement,” NAFED regional manager Bhavya Anand told The New Indian Express.

Wheat available to NAFED under open market sale scheme will be supplied to the millers  for converting to atta and offer it for sale to the public under ‘Bharat Atta’ brand, she added. The specially subsidised atta will be made available across the state as and when more flour mills will come forward to join the scheme.

Anand said Bharat Atta will be available through NAFED outlets and mobile vans. The number of vans to be pressed into service will depend of the demand of the public for the brand of atta. As atta price has almost doubled in the state in the last few months, Bharat Atta will come as a relief to the consumers.

Standard wheat flour which was selling at Rs 22 a kg a couple of months back is now being sold at Rs 45 a kg.The NAFED state head said the Centre has allocated 2.5 lakh tonne wheat under the open market sale scheme at Rs 21.50 per kg to organisations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, and NAFED for conversion into atta and selling it under the Bharat Atta brand. The objective is to stabilise the prices of the essential item. Additionally, NAFED is also selling ‘Bharat Dal’ (Chana dal) at Rs 60 a kg and onions at Rs 25 a kg through NAFED, and NCCF, ensuring affordable prices for consumers. This market intervention of the Centre has put a check on the rising prices of the two commodities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NAFED Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp