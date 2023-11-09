Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rumours abuzz after Singh quits deputy speaker post

Speculations rife about the four-time MLA returning to active politics in Angul district

Published: 09th November 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Image ised for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bijoy Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: Rumours have started to fly about Rajani Kant Singh’s future course of action after the Angul MLA resigned from his deputy speaker post on Wednesday. The four-time MLA was a dominant force in Angul BJD since 2004 but had to stay away from party affairs after he became the deputy speaker of the Odisha Assembly in 2019.

It is being speculated that Singh tendered his resignation to return to active politics as some MLA aspirants have entered the race for BJD ticket to contest the Assembly elections from Angul seat. Prominent among the aspirants are Mahesh Dhal, Akshya Samant and Sakti Prasad Patnaik.

Besides, there is a buzz over Singh being given the responsibility of strengthening the BJD organisation in Angul amid reports of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan contesting from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency. Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency comprises both Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

Singh entered politics after the death of his father Adwait Singh, a former minister, in 2003. The senior Singh was an undisputed non-Congress leader in undivided Dhenkanal district. After inheriting his father’s political legacy, Singh also became a dominant figure in BJD in both Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

The local BJD unit welcomed Singh’s decision to resign from the deputy speaker’s post. BJD’s Angul unit president Mahendra Bastia said, “We are happy our leader has resigned to enter active politics. His absence had created a vacuum in the district. Angul requires his leadership as the election is only some months away.”

District BJP president Dileswar Pradhan said it was an internal affair of BJD. Singh’s resignation and his entry into active politics will in no way impact the increasing popularity of BJP in the district. Similarly, Congress president of Angul Sangram Mishra said there is a strong undercurrent in favour of Congress in the district. Singh’s return to politics will have no impact on the party’s performance in the next Assembly polls.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Angul BJD Rajani Kant Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp