Spl cell soon to address exam stress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reduce stress among Class-X students scheduled to appear the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exams next year, the School and Mass Education department has decided to open a dedicated cell to address their exam-related concerns.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the department which was chaired by School and Mass Education secretary-cum-commissioner Aswathy S on Wednesday. The cell would be opened in February next year and continue to operate till the HSC examination ends (March-end).

Stating examinations are just a test of one’s knowledge and skills, the commissioner said students should not be anxious or stressed to perform well. Teachers and parents should ensure there is no stress and students’ mental health is not impacted prior to the examination, she said.

“To see that the students are stress and anxiety free before appearing for the examination, a dedicated cell will be opened in Vidya Samikhya Kendra of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA),” she informed.

Personnel deployed in the cell will address all queries by students and their parents related to the HSC exam and provide suggestions on how to handle exam-related stress. Modalities of making the cell operational will be decided in the next few days. Both parents and teachers, Aswathy said, play an important role in preparing the students to face the examination.

