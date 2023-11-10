Ashtadhatu Kotrakshi idol handed over to Odisha Police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Customs officials handed over the Ashtadhatu idol of Goddess Kotrakshi to Odisha police in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and some residents of Darpangarh village.

The rare ancient idol was stolen from a temple at Darpangarh village in Jajpur district on January 11, 2021. Expressing gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her cooperation in ensuring the return of the stolen idol, Pradhan said Maa Kotrakshi is a symbol of faith, heritage, and faith for the people of Darpangarh.

“The recovery of the ancient idol believed to be from the ninth or tenth century was possible due to the blessings of the Goddess. Today is a very auspicious day for the people of Odisha in general and for Darpangarh villagers in particular. It (the idol) will be reinstalled in the Kotrakshi temple soon,” he said.

Pradhan also thanked Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, officials of the Customs department, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Odisha Police. On July 14, 2023, Pradhan had written to Sitharaman requesting her intervention for the return of the rare idol lying the Custom Commissioner’s New Delhi air cargo after it was detected at the airport last year.

