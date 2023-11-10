Bargarh farmers panic as pests attack paddy crops

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: With the procurement of kharif paddy set to begin soon, farmers of Bargarh district are a worried lot as pests have started ravaging standing paddy crops over large tracts of land. Official sources state that pest attack has affected crops over 2,000 hectares in the district.

The pests including Brown Plant Hoppers (BPH) and Stem-borer have damaged kharif paddy crops which were ready for harvest in almost all the blocks of the district. Although the extent of pest attacks is low, the crops have wilted and turned pale due to BPH in some areas. In some other areas, the crops have turned black due to stem-borer attacks.

Official sources informed that the highest crop damage has been recorded at Bargarh Sadar block with over 310 hectare, followed by more than 230 hectare in Attabira, 200 hectare in Sohela, over 190 hectare in Barpali, 135 hectare in Bijepur, 113 hectare in Bheden and in rest of the blocks the damage is below 100 hectare.

After the farmers moved the district agriculture official over the issue, a field verification was conducted jointly by chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) along with scientists of Krushi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

CDAO, Amiya Kumar Sahu said, “Following the verification it has been found that the pest attack has affected crops over 2000 hectares in the district. However, there is nothing to panic as the attack is below the Action Threshold Level (ATL) and can be controlled through the application of pesticides. Moreover, the district has recorded bumper crop this season.”

We have discussed with the farmers and they have been guided regarding the use of medicines on the affected crop. They have also been asked to avoid the use of urea. We are monitoring the status of the crops, he further stated.

On the other hand, a farmer of Attabira block, Suresh Nikanti said, “We had got a good produce this season but now the pest attack has triggered concern among us. Even though we have applied insecticide, we have yet to see the effect on the crops. However, officials are in touch with us and keeping track. We hope that it does not spread further.”

