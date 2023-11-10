Girl ‘gang-raped’ by two teachers in school in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/UMERKOTE: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two teachers on her school premises in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district. The teachers reportedly committed the gruesome crime in the school toilet on Tuesday. The victim, a class VI student of a government school under Kundei police limits, was in a state of shock after the incident. After she developed severe pain, she narrated her ordeal to her parents on Thursday.

She was taken to a community health centre for treatment where the doctor revealed that she might have been sexually assaulted. The ashram school where the incident took place is located very close to the Chhattisgarh border. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents at Kundei police station on the day. The two accused, one of whom is the school headmaster, were immediately detained by Nabarangpur police.

“After the complaint, the suspects were immediately picked up for questioning. A detailed investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly. The victim has been sent for medical examination,” Nabarangpur SP Rohit Verma said.

Inspector-in-charge of Kundei police station Prasant Sethi said police were interrogating the suspects. A case under section 376 (db) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

The police are also investigating whether the crime took place during school hours as the victim’s parents did not mention the time of the incident in their complaint. The girl was first shifted to Umerkote before being referred to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR/UMERKOTE: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two teachers on her school premises in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district. The teachers reportedly committed the gruesome crime in the school toilet on Tuesday. The victim, a class VI student of a government school under Kundei police limits, was in a state of shock after the incident. After she developed severe pain, she narrated her ordeal to her parents on Thursday. She was taken to a community health centre for treatment where the doctor revealed that she might have been sexually assaulted. The ashram school where the incident took place is located very close to the Chhattisgarh border. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents at Kundei police station on the day. The two accused, one of whom is the school headmaster, were immediately detained by Nabarangpur police. “After the complaint, the suspects were immediately picked up for questioning. A detailed investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly. The victim has been sent for medical examination,” Nabarangpur SP Rohit Verma said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inspector-in-charge of Kundei police station Prasant Sethi said police were interrogating the suspects. A case under section 376 (db) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The police are also investigating whether the crime took place during school hours as the victim’s parents did not mention the time of the incident in their complaint. The girl was first shifted to Umerkote before being referred to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp