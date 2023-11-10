Jamkani mine faces renewed stir threat by oustees

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Displaced persons from Vedanta’s Jamkani coal mine in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district, are set to resume agitation after November 15, due to the delay in the disbursement of revised land compensation and settlement of Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) benefits.

The Anchalik Bisthapit Unnayan Committee (ABUC) issued a 17-point charter of demands to the mine authorities on November 1 with the outfit’s leader Niranjan Bhoi, threatening to paralyse mining and transportation operations if their grievances were not addressed within 15 days.

“Our demands include expedited release of pending land compensation, immediate settlement of claims for those yet to receive compensation, and employment for members of displaced families who have turned 18,” Bhoi said.

The other demands include conducting surveys for landless persons in the project-affected area, renovation of the old R&R colony occupied by affected families of Mendra and Jamkani, provision of basic amenities, and stopping mine blasting within 50 meters of Jamkani village. The residents also called for the activation of water pipelines and street lights from CSR contributions, along with authentic information on the number of displaced persons and outsiders working in the mine.

The Jamkani mine, launched on November 5, 2022, has faced roadblocks since its inception, including violent clashes leading to temporary closures. Land acquisition for the mine happened 12 years ago for Bhusan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), with Vedanta acquiring mining rights through auction in 2019 after the cancellation of BPSL’s mine allotment.

