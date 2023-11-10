Odisha government investing Rs 2,500 crore for promoting millets: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government is investing over Rs 2,500 crore to promote millet cultivation in the state and provide income and livelihood support to farmers.“Odisha is a pioneer in developing a people-centric Millet Mission that focuses on the nutrition and livelihood of the state’s tribal communities. We have increased the direct benefit incentives for millets and also laid out assured procurement of ragi,” Naveen said.

Inaugurating the two-day international convention on millets here, the chief minister called upon farmers to be a part of Odisha Millets Mission which the state government launched in 2017 to revive the traditional grains. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and Odisha is the first state to organise an international convention involving all stakeholders. It is being organized by the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment department.

Stating the convention aims at preparing a global roadmap for millets, the chief minister said his government will put in all efforts to make Odisha a center of excellence and contribute to economic growth, well-being, and health of its people. “Millets can play an important role in achieving nutritional security. They are emerging as hope for our future,” he said.

Lauding the role of Mission Shakti Women SHGs in the millet value chain, he said under ‘Millet Shakti’, the groups have shown the world how millet-based enterprises can play an important role in appealing to the taste buds of consumers and improving livelihoods.

Stating millet cultivation in the state has increased exponentially since 2018, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said Odisha had last year procured 6 lakh MT of millets from around two lakh farmers across 177 blocks in 30 districts. The procurement target has been hiked to 8 lakh MT this year at a minimum support price of Rs 3,845 per quintal, he said.

Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Manoj Ahuja said Odisha Millets Mission is not just a success in Odisha and India but has also created a buzz across the globe. ICAR DG Himansu Pathak said ICAR is working closely with Odisha for the growth of millets to take the mission forward.

On the occasion, four districts- Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nuapada were awarded for the highest production of millets and entrepreneurship development. Sundargarh topped the list. Besides, the chief minister felicitated five farmers for achieving exceptional success in millet production and released a coffee table book and special postal cover on Odisha Millets Mission.

Among others, development commissioner Anu Garg, Food and Agriculture Organization representative in India Takayuki Hagiwara, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment principal secretary Arabinda Padhee, and director Prem Chandra Choudhary spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government is investing over Rs 2,500 crore to promote millet cultivation in the state and provide income and livelihood support to farmers.“Odisha is a pioneer in developing a people-centric Millet Mission that focuses on the nutrition and livelihood of the state’s tribal communities. We have increased the direct benefit incentives for millets and also laid out assured procurement of ragi,” Naveen said. Inaugurating the two-day international convention on millets here, the chief minister called upon farmers to be a part of Odisha Millets Mission which the state government launched in 2017 to revive the traditional grains. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and Odisha is the first state to organise an international convention involving all stakeholders. It is being organized by the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment department. Stating the convention aims at preparing a global roadmap for millets, the chief minister said his government will put in all efforts to make Odisha a center of excellence and contribute to economic growth, well-being, and health of its people. “Millets can play an important role in achieving nutritional security. They are emerging as hope for our future,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lauding the role of Mission Shakti Women SHGs in the millet value chain, he said under ‘Millet Shakti’, the groups have shown the world how millet-based enterprises can play an important role in appealing to the taste buds of consumers and improving livelihoods. Stating millet cultivation in the state has increased exponentially since 2018, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said Odisha had last year procured 6 lakh MT of millets from around two lakh farmers across 177 blocks in 30 districts. The procurement target has been hiked to 8 lakh MT this year at a minimum support price of Rs 3,845 per quintal, he said. Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Manoj Ahuja said Odisha Millets Mission is not just a success in Odisha and India but has also created a buzz across the globe. ICAR DG Himansu Pathak said ICAR is working closely with Odisha for the growth of millets to take the mission forward. On the occasion, four districts- Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nuapada were awarded for the highest production of millets and entrepreneurship development. Sundargarh topped the list. Besides, the chief minister felicitated five farmers for achieving exceptional success in millet production and released a coffee table book and special postal cover on Odisha Millets Mission. Among others, development commissioner Anu Garg, Food and Agriculture Organization representative in India Takayuki Hagiwara, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment principal secretary Arabinda Padhee, and director Prem Chandra Choudhary spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp