Odisha woman stabbed after deposing against accused in brother’s murder

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed by unidentified miscreants a few hours after she deposed before police against the persons who allegedly murdered her brother, at Polagada village in Pattamundai here on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Soni Rout of Dandisahi village. Sources said Soni recorded her statement in Pattamundai police station alleging that her 30-year-old brother Bikash Rout was killed by some of her friends five months back. She claimed her brother was beaten to death by his friends during a feast. After killing him, the accused hanged his body to portray it as a case of suicide.

Pattamundai IIC Ranjit Mohanty said earlier, Soni’s father Dolagobinda Rout had lodged a complaint with police alleging that his son was killed by some persons. Based on the FIR, the police initiated a probe. During the investigation, the deceased’s sister stated before the police that her brother was killed by some of his friends.

“Soni was returning to her village from the market when some miscreants stabbed her at Polagada village. She has sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at Pattamundai Community Health Center. We have registered a case against the unknown miscreants under section 307 of the IPC. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and arrest them,” the IIC added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed by unidentified miscreants a few hours after she deposed before police against the persons who allegedly murdered her brother, at Polagada village in Pattamundai here on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Soni Rout of Dandisahi village. Sources said Soni recorded her statement in Pattamundai police station alleging that her 30-year-old brother Bikash Rout was killed by some of her friends five months back. She claimed her brother was beaten to death by his friends during a feast. After killing him, the accused hanged his body to portray it as a case of suicide. Pattamundai IIC Ranjit Mohanty said earlier, Soni’s father Dolagobinda Rout had lodged a complaint with police alleging that his son was killed by some persons. Based on the FIR, the police initiated a probe. During the investigation, the deceased’s sister stated before the police that her brother was killed by some of his friends.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Soni was returning to her village from the market when some miscreants stabbed her at Polagada village. She has sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at Pattamundai Community Health Center. We have registered a case against the unknown miscreants under section 307 of the IPC. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and arrest them,” the IIC added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp