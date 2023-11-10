Home States Odisha

Odisha woman stabbed after deposing against accused in brother’s murder

Sources said that the victim Soni Rout recorded her statement at Pattamundai police station alleging that her 30-year-old brother Bikash Rout was killed by some of her friends five months back.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed by unidentified miscreants a few hours after she deposed before police against the persons who allegedly murdered her brother, at Polagada village in Pattamundai here on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Soni Rout of Dandisahi village. Sources said Soni recorded her statement in Pattamundai police station alleging that her 30-year-old brother Bikash Rout was killed by some of her friends five months back. She claimed her brother was beaten to death by his friends during a feast. After killing him, the accused hanged his body to portray it as a case of suicide.  

Pattamundai IIC Ranjit Mohanty said earlier, Soni’s father Dolagobinda Rout had lodged a complaint with police alleging that his son was killed by some persons. Based on the FIR, the police initiated a probe. During the investigation, the deceased’s sister stated before the police that her brother was killed by some of his friends.

“Soni was returning to her village from the market when some miscreants stabbed her at Polagada village. She has sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at Pattamundai Community Health Center. We have registered a case against the unknown miscreants under section 307 of the IPC. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and arrest them,” the IIC added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderstabbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp