Orissa HC adjourns Mangalajodi PIL with queries for petitioner

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has adjourned to next week's hearing on the PIL on the operation of diesel-operated motorized fishing boats in the Mangalajodi region of Chilika Lake, setting two queries for the petitioner to answer while replying by then to the state government’s affidavit against the use of solar/battery-operated boats.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman has asked the petitioner Debakar Behera, a local resident of the Mangalajodi area, to apprise the court about the procedure under law to declare a particular area a silent zone. He has also been directed to give any alternate suggestion in place of machine motor boats that should be adopted by the authority so as not to disturb the movement of the birds in Mangalajodi.

The petitioner's counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra sought time to file relying on the affidavit filed by the state government. Behera had filed the PIL seeking direction for the declaration of Mangaljodi as a silent zone and imposition of a ban on the movement of motorized fishing boats as that part of the lake attracts lakhs of migratory birds on February 2, 2022.

The state government had filed an affidavit after the court asked it to explore the possibility of the use of solar-operated or battery-operated boats in place of diesel engine-run ones which cause both noise and pollution.

