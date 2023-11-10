Priest tries to rape girl, detained by Banki police

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Banki police on Thursday detained a priest for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl on the pretext of performing rituals to remove some maleficent signs from her horoscope. The incident occurred when the 12-year-old victim, a class VI student was alone in her house at Naraganga village.

As per FIR filed by the victim’s father, the accused Siba Prasad Rana (35), a father of three of Tulasipur village who performs puja in a Shiva temple at Naraganga village visited the house and asked the girl to give him some rice and show him her palm. As the girl showed her palm to Rana, he told her there were some problems with her horoscope.

The accused then asked the girl to bring a plantain leaf and some flowers to conduct a ritual to terminate her astrological problems. When the girl did as asked, Siba took her to a room, closed the door, and started molesting her by touching her inappropriately.

When the accused attempted to rape her, she ran out of the room screaming and narrated her ordeal before her neighbor who caught Rana and tied him to a pole before informing police. A team of Banki police rushed to the spot and detained Rana for questioning.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Banki police on Thursday detained a priest for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl on the pretext of performing rituals to remove some maleficent signs from her horoscope. The incident occurred when the 12-year-old victim, a class VI student was alone in her house at Naraganga village. As per FIR filed by the victim’s father, the accused Siba Prasad Rana (35), a father of three of Tulasipur village who performs puja in a Shiva temple at Naraganga village visited the house and asked the girl to give him some rice and show him her palm. As the girl showed her palm to Rana, he told her there were some problems with her horoscope. The accused then asked the girl to bring a plantain leaf and some flowers to conduct a ritual to terminate her astrological problems. When the girl did as asked, Siba took her to a room, closed the door, and started molesting her by touching her inappropriately.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the accused attempted to rape her, she ran out of the room screaming and narrated her ordeal before her neighbor who caught Rana and tied him to a pole before informing police. A team of Banki police rushed to the spot and detained Rana for questioning. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp