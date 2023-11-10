Home States Odisha

Truckers’ stir from today in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Approximately 8,000 trucks transporting coal from the Talcher coalfield to various industries are set to remain off the roads from Thursday midnight seeking an increase in truck fare. The decision was taken during a joint meeting of truck associations in Talcher after discussions with state officials proved unsuccessful.

Starting from Thursday midnight, no trucks will ferry coal to industries within Odisha and beyond state borders, said the president of the Talcher Truck Association Arabinda Bhutia. He said there has been no fare revision since 2019 despite significant increases in fuel prices and other operational costs.

“Numerous appeals to the state government for a fare hike have gone unanswered. Despite a meeting on October 10, attended by Talcher sub-collector Manoj Kumar Tripathy, local MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, and representatives of the industries and truckers association, no resolution was reached,” he highlighted.

Frustrated, the truckers have decided to stay off the roads which will affect coal transportation, he added.
Efforts to reach Talcher sub-collector for comment were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.

